The Emirates Ear, Nose, Throat, Audiology, Swallowing and Communication Disorders Conference begins today in Dubai, in conjunction with the 13th Gulf Conference for Ear, Nose, Throat, Audiology and Communication Disorders.

The three-day conference will be held at the InterContinental Festival City Hotel in cooperation with the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Neck Surgery, in the presence of 1,800 doctors and specialists, a large number of officials and leaders of the health sector in the Emirates, heads of Gulf medical associations and experts from various countries of the world.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for Public Health, Head of the Emirates Ear, Nose and Throat Division at the Emirates Medical Association and President of the World Federation of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, stressed the importance of this conference, which is one of the largest specialized conferences in the region that discusses the latest developments related to nasal diseases. Ear, nose and throat, such as allergies, head, neck and cochlear surgery, audiology, swallowing and communication disorders, in addition to ear, nose and throat diseases in children, breathing during sleep, surgery of the face, nose and swallowing, and other important topics.

He stated that the conference activities include 460 lectures delivered by about 300 speakers within eight tracks included in the conference’s scientific program, in addition to the presentation of 185 free papers distributed over 72 sessions over three days.

He explained that the conference aims to provide a platform for exchanging experiences between doctors and surgeons, learning about the latest medical findings in the field of ear, nose and throat surgery and audiology in the world, and supporting research through the exchange of knowledge and keeping up with the latest technologies, pointing out that the number of companies exhibiting in the accompanying exhibition reached 36 local and international companies, displaying their latest hardware and audio products.

He added: “The conference is full of local, regional and international expertise that enriches the scientific sessions through discussions and deliberations of specialists and consultants to gain experience and raise practical efficiency in ear and cochlear surgeries and the use of surgical endoscopes in the context of keeping pace with developments in all fields and providing the best health services.”

Dr. Al-Rand praised the continuous support and care from the wise leadership of the UAE by providing an advanced and integrated health legislative system to achieve the highest levels of health care.

On the other hand, special workshops were launched at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum University of Medicine and Health Sciences that preceded the opening of the conference, under the supervision of international experts, to train resident doctors, hone their skills, and provide them with international expertise.

Consultant and Head of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Dubai Hospital, who supervises the workshops, Dr. Hussein Talib, said that the number of workshops in the current session of the conference has been increased to six workshops, with a rate of 29 doctors per workshop. He pointed out that on the closing day of the conference, live operations performed by international doctors from the operating rooms at Dubai Hospital will be broadcast to the conference participants, with the aim of providing them with international experiences and skills.