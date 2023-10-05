EU High Representative Josep Borrell, right, during a visit to a military base in Brzeg, Poland, last December.

The Rota naval base and the El Retín maneuvering field, both in the province of Cádiz, will be the scene, between the 16th and 22nd of this month, of the first EU exercise with forces deployed on the ground (LIVEX). 1,800 soldiers from 19 Union countries will participate in the exercise. Spain, as host nation, provides the Force Headquarters (FHQ) and the bulk of the personnel and means: 1,200 soldiers, two amphibious ships, a frigate, a Marine Infantry landing group, Harrier naval aircraft and transportation and recognition. The Spanish ground combat group will serve as a framework for the integration of the troops of the European partners.

MILEX 23 is a military crisis management exercise that simulates a landing operation in a country plunged into chaos where a stabilization mission must be deployed. Not only is it a scenario that can occur at any time in some countries in the southern neighborhood of Europe, but it also allows the intervention of naval, air, land and amphibious forces to be combined in a single exercise.

Although the big novelty is the deployment of troops on the ground – until now European military exercises have never gone beyond paper – the primary purpose of the exercise is to fine-tune the EU’s Operations Planning and Conducting Capability (MPCC), which According to the Strategic Compass, the document that marks the European ambition in terms of defense and security until the end of this decade, should be fully operational in 2025. It is no longer enough to direct an instruction and training mission like those that the EU has developed in several African countries, but to be able to deploy and direct a rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops. It has been precisely the lack of its own capacity for planning and conducting combat operations that has forced it to resort to NATO every time Europe has faced a military crisis.

In fact, the first part of the maneuvers, from September 16 to October 6, takes place in Brussels, where the response plan to a supposed unforeseen crisis is being designed; while it will be in Cádiz where the European capacity to put an operational and interoperable multinational force on the ground will be put into practice and tested.

Military sources recognize that, although the EU’s ambition in defense has taken a giant leap after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economic resources still do not accompany it. “The EU General Staff should be much more powerful and funding more generous if the objectives of the Strategic Compass are to be met,” they warn. For the first time, the EU has a budget of 5 million to pay for the “common expenses” of the Milez-23 exercise, which will be borne by the European Peace Fund, with which the delivery of weapons to Ukraine has been covered. However, each country must pay its own costs.

The celebration of the first EU maneuvers with troops on the ground will be one of the images of the current Spanish presidency of the European Council. Coinciding with the maneuvers, on the 17th and 18th, the first meeting of the EU Military Committee, made up of the Chiefs of Defense Staff of the 27 member countries, will be held in Seville, outside of Belgium. The High Representative of Foreign and Security Policy, the Spanish Josep Borrell, is also scheduled to attend the Rota base on the 17th.

