A name, a guarantee. Like the sudden summer storm typical of the Mediterranean whose name it bears, speed is an integral part of Rimac Nevera’s DNA. The Croatian super sports car recently established the new absolute speed record for an all-electric production car, driven by the pilot Miro Zrncevic at 412 km/h. An even more extraordinary result if we consider the performance limits of the electric, made possible by the high level of engineering that guided its design.

Attention to aerodynamics contributes to the impressive top speed of Nevera, but certainly not extreme in terms of resistance to forward movement. The penetration coefficient Cx in low drag mode is in fact 0.3, relatively high when compared with other electric sports like the Porsche Taycan, capable of settling at 0.22. However, the difference is not due to a carelessness of the Rimac aerodynamic department, but on the contrary it is a collateral aspect of the need to ensure the car a sufficient level of aerodynamic load to guarantee its stability at 400 km/h and beyond, inevitably leading to an increase in drag . There are quite other aspects hidden behind the recent record of the Croatian manufacturer, starting with the battery pack.

The accumulator, shaped with the now widespread T shape, covers a structural function and is integrated into the lower part of the monocoque. The frame is made up of 2200 carbon skins and 222 aluminum insertsweighing less than 200 kg but still guaranteeing a torsional stiffness of 70,000 Nm/degree. At the rear there is an additional carbon subframe, while the impact structures are a mixture of carbon fiber and aluminum. At the center of the car is the 730 Volt battery, which has 6960 lithium-manganese-nickel cylindrical cells. Rimac has certainly not skimped on capacity, equal to 120 kWh, to ensure a range of 490 km on the WLTP cycle. Inevitably affected is the overall weight of the car, whose 2150kg 48% are distributed on the front axle and the remaining 52% on the rear axle.

The battery is capable of delivering a total peak power of 1400 kWequivalent to 1914 horses. Its delivery is distributed on the four wheels through as many permanent magnet motors, oil-cooled and with carbon fiber jacket, each also equipped with dedicated inverter and transmission. However, Rimac has chosen to differentiate the construction and performance characteristics of the various engines, taking into account the different requests for torque and power from the two axles due to the different grip available to the tyres, so as to be able to optimize weights and power delivery curves. The two front thrusters boast a peak of 226 kW and 270 Nm each, with the single ratio transmissions installed at the ends of the axle. The 800 Volt inverters also handle 450 Arms rms current per phase. The better grip in traction of the rear axle has instead led to different sizing of the engines, each of 900Nm and 450kW, equivalent to 612 horsepower each. Contrary to the front, the two transmissions are placed between the engines, while the 800 Volt inverters modulate an effective current that reaches 1000 Arms per phase. Finally, the opportunity to have a dedicated motor per wheel makes it possible to implement logics of torque vectoring, recalculating the optimal torque and speed to be applied to each tire a hundred times a second on the basis of the amount of data collected by the various acceleration, speed, yaw and steering angle sensors scattered around the Nevera. While such control ensures perfect trajectory control when cornering, on the straight and at high speeds torque vectoring monitors and corrects the car’s stability, effectively helping to reach the record threshold of 412 km/h.

By observing the basic on-board telemetry projected in the video of Nevera’s exploit, several interesting aspects can be noted. In the first place, the remaining battery charge drops to approximately 12%, highlighting the enormous energy absorbed in a few seconds, around 15 kWh. Also peculiar is how the overall power varies over time, despite the fact that the accelerator remains constantly at 100%. As soon as it comes out of the banked curve, Nevera goes from 325 to 1310 kW, approximately 1780 horsepower, therefore not exactly the 1400 kW of the maximum potential. A few seconds later and the power drops briefly to 850 kW, then rises again to 1200 kW and from there gradually drops to 960 kW. Equally noteworthy is the distribution of torque between the four engines. Initially, the two rear units deliver 320 Nm each compared to the 120 Nm of the two front engines, for a total of 840 Nm against the maximum 2360 Nm theoretically expressible by the Rimac powertrain. The initial 3:1 torque split between rear and front it then goes down below 2:1given that near 410 km/h the rear engines drop to 170 Nm and the front ones to 92 Nm.

Such data make it clear that one of the main difficulties in controlling an electric powertrain is the management of the temperatures of motors, inverters and batteries. In fact, no electric propulsion system can be used continuously to the maximum of its possibilities, as the rapid overheating sends the various organs into protection, weakening them. Furthermore, it should not be overlooked that the high-speed field is precisely the one with the worst efficiency for an electric motor, as torque and efficiency decrease, increasing energy losses and the heat released. The real challenge therefore was not to create a powertrain with a peak power theoretically sufficient to reach the record speed, but to develop one a thermal management system capable of ensuring aggressive exploitation for extended times. In the electric world, it is becoming increasingly common to create highly complex cooling systems, as in the case of Hyundai’s recent N Vsion 74 concept, whose electric-hydrogen hybrid system can count on three separate circuits, respectively for fuel cell, battery and powertrain-inverter. In this the Rimac engineers didn’t choose half terms, installing in the Nevera well five cooling circuits and two more for refrigeration.

A similar cooling power, combined with a careful modulation of the power delivered over time, have allowed Nevera to reach 412 km/h, respecting what was expected with the virtual simulations. A record that adds to the other incredible performances of Rimac’s creature, such as shooting from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.97 seconds. The Croatian hypercar stands as an engineering and performance reference point for future electric supercars, called to surpass themselves in order to be able to move the record bar higher and higher.