More than 1,800 officials, speakers and experts from the government and private sectors from the Emirates and the world are participating in the activities of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation. On October 11 and 12, at the “Museum of the Future” and “Area 2071” in the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The agenda of the forum, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation, includes more than 20 dialogue sessions and keynote speeches, and more than 25 special sessions over two days, with the participation of more than 70 speakers from major global technology companies, government bodies and international institutions.

The forum’s sessions focus on five main axes, including reviewing the concepts and applications of generative artificial intelligence, introducing the most important sectors and fields most affected by generative artificial intelligence, the role of governments and legislative bodies, the relationship between generative artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and the most prominent competitive advantages of major technology companies and emerging companies.

The Dubai Future Foundation is organizing an interactive exhibition for the latest innovations in generative artificial intelligence, with the participation of technology companies, including Deloitte, Meta, PwC, Microsoft, McKinsey, and Tashkeel.

The Executive Vice President of the Dubai Future Foundation, Abdulaziz Al-Jaziri, confirmed that the agenda of the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum” will review the visions of experts and leading technology companies in developing and employing artificial intelligence applications, and will launch global dialogues on ways to create new opportunities, find solutions to various current and future challenges, and develop legislation. And regulatory laws, and strengthening cooperation mechanisms between the government and private sectors to employ this technology to serve communities.

The activities of the first day will begin with a keynote speech by the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, during which he highlights the Foundation’s efforts to introduce the most effective uses of generative artificial intelligence. This is followed by a keynote speech delivered by Ali Dalloul, entitled “Microsoft… an integrated story in generative artificial intelligence.” And a dialogue session featuring Stephen Anderson and Ali Hosseini from PwC, interviewed by Jane Witherspoon from Euronews.

Exploring opportunities for generative artificial intelligence

The activities of the first and second days of the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum” will witness a series of special sessions, including an introduction to the “Dubai Center for the Uses of Artificial Intelligence”, verifying the reliability of artificial intelligence systems from “Digital Dubai”, and towards global principles for generative artificial intelligence in research and education from “ Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Reimagining Business: Beyond Artificial Intelligence from SAP, The Rise of Open Source from PwC, Exploring Generative Artificial Intelligence Opportunities from Emirates Airlines Group, and Generative Artificial Intelligence in the Security Field from Police Dubai” and “Microsoft”, establishing the main pillars of trust in artificial intelligence from “Deloitte”, the transformative capabilities of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies from “Beidou”, tools for transparency and responsible innovation in artificial intelligence from “Meta”, and applications of generative artificial intelligence in global industries from “ Microsoft.

A new era of privacy protection solutions

Assistant Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority and Executive Director of the Dubai Data Corporation, Younus Al Nasser, will deliver a keynote speech entitled “Synthetic Data… A New Era for Privacy Protection Solutions,” followed by a keynote speech entitled “Which Sectors Are Most Affected by Generative Artificial Intelligence?”, delivered by Kosti. Pericos from Deloitte. Matar Al Humairi, CEO of the Dubai Digital Government Establishment, at the Dubai Digital Authority, will deliver a keynote speech on artificial intelligence applications at the city level in Dubai.

The first day continues with a dialogue session entitled “Artificial Intelligence and the Challenges of the Government Sector”, in which Christian Glitch from the European Blockchain Association, and the Executive Director of the Digital Platforms and Applications Sector at the Dubai Digital Government Corporation at the Dubai Digital Authority, Dr. Moza Suwaidan, will speak. They will be interviewed by Faisal Hammadi from “BC”. Gee.

The activities of the first day of the forum also include a session by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, on the most prominent future trends for applications and uses of artificial intelligence in various sectors.

