Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

1,800 volunteers from the Duty Volunteer Association and the Fazaa volunteer team participated in the IDEX 2021 exhibition, which concluded its activities at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center yesterday.

The volunteers provided a number of important roles and field services in the international exhibition, including contributing to support the organization and reception processes, registering the entry of exhibitors, participants and attendees, in a way that contributes to the flow of movement, and providing telephone assistance services through the unified call center, in addition to assisting in conducting laboratory swabs for patients. Corona », in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, in accordance with the approved health procedures.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Muhammad bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Wajib Volunteer Association, Honorary Chairman of the Fazaa Volunteer Team, stressed the importance of volunteers’ participation in international exhibitions that require professional experience and skill in volunteer work, and the implementation of everything necessary for the success of such global events that the UAE has guaranteed The United Arab Emirates regularly establishes it, and it witnesses a great turnout from the audience inside and outside the country.

He referred to the high ability and flexibility of volunteers to organize international events and establish the values ​​and concept of volunteer work, embodying the values ​​of cohesion and genuine generosity in the Emirati community united, aware and aware of dedication and loyalty, and reflects the ideal image of love of goodness, human feeling and positive partnership in support National events, and ensuring spreading the culture of volunteering, and joy in helping others.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the volunteers for their enhanced role in the success of the “IDEX 2021” exhibition, and the achievement of its objectives, and their keenness to establish volunteer platforms and their field presence in an effective and highly efficient manner, which resulted in the success of this global event remarkably, especially in light of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic. Pointing to the importance of empowering volunteers, and their constant support, based on a deep belief in the importance of their vital role, and for them to be a source of community inspiration through which we look to the world and the future.