Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

The Fujairah Fitness Challenge Championship, organized by the Body Building and Fitness Federation, was launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, with the participation of 180 male and female players from 44 nationalities.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Federation’s Board of Directors, attended the opening of the competitions, and thanked His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah for the generous sponsorship and unlimited support for holding the championship in its second edition, stressing that Fujairah has become one of the distinguished destinations in organizing fitness championships and practicing them on both sides. Training and competitive, which contributes to it being an important station in the Emirati fitness sport.

Al Sharqi explained that the Body Building and Fitness Federation is keen to innovate new ideas, in a way that contributes to the development of its competitions, and at the forefront of them is fitness, as it seeks to invest in the distinguished infrastructure in Fujairah and the picturesque geographical environment that it enjoys.

Al Sharqi confirmed that the Federation’s Fitness Committee is working to spread the culture of playing the game and increasingly organizing tournaments in various emirates of the country, specifically physical fitness due to its importance in achieving community sports sustainability.