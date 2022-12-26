FC Barcelona has rectified. From the culé entity they wanted to sell the Dutch midfielder last summer to try to improve his Financial Fair Play, since he was one of the players with the best options on the market. Finally, the player did not want to accept any offer and was visibly angry with the club, especially after the start of LaLiga in which he started as a substitute to force him out.
When the market ended, De Jong was important again for Xavi, and his quality has been shown in this World Cup, for which reason FC Barcelona has accepted its mistake and has removed the midfielder from the Netherlands from the transfer list. Sources close to the club also point out that they will respect his contract and will not try to lower his record.
“He has to get out of it,” commented a Blaugrana executive. With this they hope that the relationship will be good with the player again and they trust that he will get motivated again so that his performance is the best. Right now his salary is one of the highest, but the Catalans have enough options to keep their record intact.
Frenkie de Jong is a very valuable player, who understands Barça’s philosophy of play and who, although he may be overshadowed by the appearance of Gavi and Pedri, has a place in the squad, and can even play with them in other tactical variants, as already mentioned. has seen. From Barcelona there is already expectation to see how the Dutchman returns after his good World Cup and this is good news, since he could be a key player in the fight for the titles this season.
