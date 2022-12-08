The WNBA, the NBA and the world of sports in general came together this Thursday to celebrate the release of Brittney Griner and his return to USA after almost 300 days imprisoned in Russia.

Griner was arrested in February and sentenced in August to 9 years in prison in Russia on drug possession and smuggling charges and has lived through difficult times ever since.

“Yes! He’s coming home!” The union of players of the WNBA (WNBPA), who also retweeted numerous reactions from league stars throughout the morning.

One of them was A’ja Wilson, MVP of the WNBA last season and champion in 2022 with the Las Vegas Aces.

“BG (for the initials of Brittney Griner). God is very good,” said Wilson, who also shared Biden’s tweet confirming the release of the Phoenix Mercury player with a smile emoji.

“No more days. He is coming home,” the Mercury wrote on the networks. For her part, Sue Bird, one of the most important players in the history of USA. and who retired last July after a monumental career, also took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

“BG is free”, put Bird accompanying his message of a heart. jonquel jones, of the Connecticut Sun, linked Griner’s release and return to “Christmas miracles.” “God is good! I’m so happy right now! Free BG!!!!” he expressed.

“Best news to start the day: finally our sister BG is coming home!!” she wrote. Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks.

“So grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this happen. Welcome home Brittney!!!!” she added. “BG is free!!! 294 days and coming home!!!” Seattle Storm legend Breanna Stewart tweeted.

NBA messages

Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury), Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky), Elizabeth Williams (Washington Mystics), Shey Peddy (Phoenix Mercury), Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces), Alexandria Quigley (Chicago Sky), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) or Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury) are just some of the many WNBA players who celebrated for everything stop Griner’s return to the US

In the NBA, Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) was one of the stars who applauded Griner’s release.

“Welcome home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what the true spirit of a Warrior is,” she stated. “BG RELEASED”, also wrote another pillar of the NBA as Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

In addition, other NBA figures such as Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) or Carmelo Anthony (currently without a team) shared on Twitter and celebrated the news of Griner’s return.

Outside of basketball, a legend like tennis player Billie Jean King also joined the collective joy. “After 294 days in captivity in Russia, POTUS (Biden) negotiated a one-for-one prisoner exchange. Thank you, President Biden, and to all who worked so hard to win your freedom,” she said.

The Russian arms dealer Victor Butreleased this Thursday in exchange for the American Brittney Griner, was unaware of the authorities’ plans for the prompt exchange of prisoners, which caught him by surprise, according to his wife Alla.

EFE