The victory of the National Team Colombia on Paraguaand on the first date of group D of the America Cup It is a never-ending issue, since the 2-1 score left three key points to continue on the path to the finals.

Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma They were the authors of the Colombian goals, which left behind that first stressful match that always brings anxiety in a big event like this.

James Rodriguez He was the best player on the field and continues to be the reference for Colombians who see in him their idol, the man who pulls the strings on the team.

James has always received criticism, although fans love him and forgive him for everything else he has done. However, there are others who give it with ‘soul, life and hat’.

One of those who keeps him at bay is Carlos Antonio Vélez, one of the most prestigious football commentators in the country, who does not leave him alone and has always criticized him.

Well, this time after the game against the Paraguayans, Vélez changed his speech, he gave a 180 degree turn to his thoughts about the Cucuteño midfielder.

“Today it is deserved and true, James was the figure of the game in which Colombia won well. He had a pale mini again that they took advantage of just for the discount. Colombia was more and never suffered in the game,” said de Vélez.

And he added: “James’s thing is not just because of the assists, that is from his repertoire, it is because of the help and the mark that he rarely (and fortunately) contributed today. It will always be easier if everyone plays and everyone works. “We are on the right path!”

James Rodríguez was the architect of the passes for the two Colombian goals with headers from Muñoz and Lerma, which have the team and the country excited.

Sports