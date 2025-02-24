The Euribor low today, Monday 24 February 2025, until it is in the 2,431%. This is a drop of 0.032% compared to last Friday, when the monthly maxims were marked. The month of February has started with fluctuations in the index after a dry brake in January: however, after the latest variations, the average today reaches 2,407%brushing the average with which 2024 (2.5%) is over.

The 180 degree turn of the indicator to which the majority of Mortgages In Spain it arrives after a few weeks ago the European Central Bank decided to reduce interest rates a quarterfinal.

Ahead is a whole month in which experts do take for granted new declines. If so, it will leave great declines to all the mortgage loans that are renewed with the average of this month, whether annual or semiannual. In the case of the former are more of congratulations because they compare with 3,7186% of 2024. What will the EURIVOR now? Is it a good time to change the mortgage? This thinks experts.

How much the mortgage goes down

With this last data of the Euribor of January and taking as a reference an average mortgage (150,000 euros to 25 years applying an Euribor + 1% differential signed a year and six months ago), those who Check your mortgage with the first month of the year databoth annual and semi -annual, they will pay approximately 10% less in their fee at the end of the month.

Specifically, those who review your mortgage annually, will be more benefited, since they will begin paying a fee of 755.72 euros per month; while until now they had been paying 843.06 euros per month. This translates into a saving of about 87.34 euros per month or, which is the same, just over 1,048 euros a year, according to calculations made by Roams.





Savings with the data calculated from iachro coincides. The comparator ensures that all those who have signed a Variable mortgage From 150,000 euros to 30 years with Euribor plus a 0.99% differential will have a fee that will fall around 90 euros, which will help recover from the great rise of the year 2023 that are still paying many mortgages. A year, savings would be around 1,100 euros.

Kelisto also has a joy for those who renew form biannual. In its case, the quota will be reduced by 84.63 euros per month (507.78 euros to the semester) for an average loan, which represents a 9.76%reduction.

Is it a good time to change the mortgage?

In this case, it is Sergio Carbajal, responsible for Racian Mortgages, which sheds light to the doubt of whether it is a good time to change the mortgage, with the frozen Euribor. “It’s a good time as long as the change is variable to fixed or mixed mortgagesince any offer of a fixed or mixed will be more economical than a mortgage referenced to the Euribor, “he says. In fact, the mortgages seem 12% of hiring and is expected to stay in the coming months.

However, Carbajal recalls that “it is important to take into account that this year the change is no longer freebut the client must pay the price of the appraisal of his home, which costs about 300 euros on average, and the commission for subrogation, as long as it is contemplated in the original mortgage contract. Of course, it is limited by law and varies depending on the moment in which the mortgage was formalized and whether there is a fixed or variable mortgage. In any case, its cost can range between 0% and 2% on the pending amount. “

What will happen to the Euribor in 2025?

Regarding how much the Euribor could end up descending, the director of mortgages of IaHorro, Simone Colombelli, explains that “by 2025 we can expect that Lower another percentage pointup to 1.5%; Or even somewhat less. He had been in free fall for a few months and expected him to moderate a little. Of course, Matiza Colombelli, “to reach that value, before the month of June the Euribor should be around 2% and that its trend remains down.” But for now you have to wait.

From Kelisto they point to that “in the face of the mid-long term, there is already a lack of knowing how the tariff measures of the Trump cabinet are materialized in the coming weeks, we believe that the logical thing would be to see New descents In the ECB warehouse rate, at least during the first half of the exercise. That would lead the Euribor to be around 2-2.25% at the end of 2025, “explains spokeswoman Estefanía González.

The forecast on the Euribor for 2025 that other entities and agencies are maintained without changes with respect to last month, except in the case of Funcas, which has reviewed its forecast for the end of the year, going from 1.75% to 2.25%.