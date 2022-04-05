The number of registered children in the Emirates Early Intervention Program, affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development, reached 180 children. Tests showed that they need to join the program to undergo a comprehensive assessment, and to determine the type of support required to rehabilitate them and enable them to continue their life stages in an effective and stable manner, at a time when the Ministry alerted the need to pay attention Parents quickly respond to any signs of delay in their children, such as those related to movement or speech skills.

The Director of the Department of Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination in the ministry, Wafa Hamad bin Suleiman, revealed to “Emirates Today” that the ministry conducted a developmental survey of 900 children during the past year, with the aim of transferring children who show signs of developmental delay to the Emirates Early Intervention Program, to conduct a comprehensive assessment. by specialists, and determine the treatment services required for them, according to the results of the assessment, which also includes providing counseling and guidance support to their families.

Ben Sulaiman explained that “the program provides services for children who have a confirmed disability, a developmental delay, or who are at risk of developmental delays, by supporting and empowering their families, including comprehensive awareness, educational and rehabilitation services for children from birth to six years of age.”

And she added, “The UAE Early Intervention Program is based in providing therapeutic services for children on reference regulations and instructions, which represent a guide for effective implementation. It also applies plans and activities to enhance the rehabilitation of the child during all stages of early childhood education.” She added that “early intervention services focus on the family’s unity, harmony and solidarity to be able to invest its resources in promoting the child’s growth and improving his abilities continuously, during daily activities.”

Bin Sulaiman confirmed the design of the services of the Emirates Early Intervention Program in an intensive way that suits the needs in various daily and life activities.

She listed the basic methodologies for providing the services of the Emirates Early Intervention Program, which support positive outcomes for children, families and society.

She said that she relies on focusing efforts during the early years, which is an important stage, through the use of a multidisciplinary team, that works to empower the family within the natural environment and natural learning opportunities, and help it to access services in the environment in which the child is supposed to live in the usual conditions such as the home, nursery, play area.

She added that the early detection of developmentally delayed children, in the age group between birth and six years, is focused on six developmental areas, including the cognitive domain, large movements, fine movements, and the communicative domain, in addition to the social and behavioral domains, as well as audiological examinations.

Ben Sulaiman pointed out that the specialized team responsible for providing treatment services is multidisciplinary, to ensure the implementation of effective and integrated treatment plans, stressing that the team includes a social worker, a psychologist, an educational supervisor, a special education teacher, a speech and language disorders specialist, a physiotherapist, and a specialist Occupational therapy, specializing in the treatment of hearing problems.

Bin Suleiman stressed the importance of parents’ attention to the initial signs of developmental delay, which appear in children in the motor, communicative, social and cognitive domains, compared to children of the same age, such as the delay of the child in walking compared to his peers, or his delay in pronouncing the first words, As well as his delay in social communication with his peers, or with his parents and siblings, including non-verbal and visual forms of communication.

Objectives of the Emirates Early Intervention Program

• Early detection of developmentally delayed children and children at risk of developmental delay.

• Support and enhance the efficiency and confidence of parents and caregivers to provide the required benefit from early intervention, and to improve the child’s capabilities.

• Educational, psychological and therapeutic intervention for children with disabilities, at risk, and developmental delays, which helps them integrate and adapt in society.

• Improving and increasing opportunities for children with disabilities to enroll in inclusive education programs and public schools.

• 900 children underwent a development survey conducted by the Ministry of Community Development during the past year.



