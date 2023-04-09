President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recalled that 18 years ago he was outlawed when he was the head of government of Mexico City, accusing the then PAN president Vicente Fox Quesada to give orders to PRI and the PAN for the process.

Through his social networks, AMLO shared a publication recalling April 7, 2005, when he was outlawed, indicating that, 18 years from the date, he shared the event with the new generations.

“On April 7, 2005, the PRIAN legislators disbarred me on Fox’s orders and with the complicity of the Court ministers. The young people who turned 18 yesterday —the age of majority— were being born; for them I repeat the speech of that occasion”, wrote the federal president.

In the publication, a video was added where he repeated his speech for the lawlessness against the Union Congressthe same ones that carried out the process, accusing their slanderers as the “lords and masters of Mexico.”

“Those who defame me are those who believe they are the lords and masters of Mexico, they are the ones who use the trick of calling populism, paternalism the little that is allocated for the benefit of the majority, but they name promotion or rescue to how much is given to rapacious minorities,” he mentioned in the footage.

Likewise, the man from Tabasco criticized the Institutional Revolutionary and National Action. He accused them of “being very afraid that the people will vote for real change” and of using Fox, of turning it against him.

He even mentioned that for his opponents it became “an obsession” to campaign against him, pointing directly to Vicente Fox to be responsible to orchestrate the attacks.

“Perhaps from then on or from a feverish reading of the polls the President of the Republic became an obsession with campaigning against me. This is what explains this lawlessness plotted from Los Pinos”.

“That is why with certainty and firmness from this Tribune, although it is not the highest Tribune, I accuse the citizen president of the Republic, Vicente Fox Quesada, of these dishonorable procedures for our incipient democracy.”