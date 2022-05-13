“When people are proud of our accomplishments, we are proud that we are the sons of Zayed the Good. When people talk about history, we are talking about a history of good that began with the establishment of our state.”

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan outlined the approach chosen by the state from the beginning of the establishment until the stage of empowerment to be a witness to the birth of a young, young state in its achievement, rational and benevolent in its words and actions.

Following in the footsteps of the founding father, the late Sheikh Khalifa received the flag on November 4, 2004 and walked on the path until the day of his death, may God have mercy on him, so that the Emirates moved with what they accomplished in about 35 years, which is the stage of foundation to the stage of empowerment.

In this short period… 18 years… which, according to the strategic and development planners, are just two development plans… The UAE has taken the lead in competitiveness indicators, the standard measure of nations’ progress.

And it became the second largest economy in the Arab region, which achieved this huge achievement despite its small area and population.

And the Emirates, with its honorable record, moved to other regions that are difficult to catch up with, becoming the first Arab and Islamic country to reach Mars and one of the few countries that have the lead in the world of space.

What the UAE has achieved in the stage of empowerment, which is an extension of the foundation stage, has been reflected in people’s lives and on the business sector, so that the Emirates will become the dream of all those looking for success, stability and a comfortable life.

After assuming power, the late Sheikh Khalifa launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development and ensure the prosperity of citizens, based on the solid ground built by the late Sheikh Zayed by making the UAE a beacon leading its people towards a prosperous future of security and stability.

In 2009, he was re-elected as the head of the state, and thanks to his wise leadership, he overcame the financial crises and political turmoil that afflicted the region, while pursuing an active foreign policy that supports the status of the state as an active member regionally and internationally.

How did the UAE achieve all these huge achievements in the empowerment stage?

In the following lines, the Emirates News Agency monitors the size of the achievement and the challenges:

1. The health sector.

…the wise leadership has given the health sector special attention and lavished it with a large amount of spending, sometimes reaching 7 percent of the size of the federal budget.

The volume of expenditures in the years 2016.2017.2018.201902020 explains this, which is 3.83, 4.2, 4.5, 4.4 and 4.84 billion dirhams, respectively. This interest.

This policy paid off when this sector was seriously tested with the outbreak of the Corona epidemic.. It has proven exceptional efficiency, supported by a large number of government and private hospitals equipped with the latest equipment and medical staff.

The state’s tendency to build medical cities such as Sheikh Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Healthcare City and Sharjah City also contributed to confirming the effectiveness of this sector.

In parallel with this, the majority of UAE hospitals have obtained quality certificates or the international equivalency, and the UAE has become at the forefront of the world in this sector.

This development is translated in the number of hospitals, which has doubled several times since 1975, from 16 to 169 in 2020.

These hospitals are managed by highly qualified medical staff, whose number reached 8,995 in the government sector in 2020, and 17,136 in the private sector, compared to 792 doctors in 1975.

As for the nursing staff, it reached 56,045 in the government sector in 2020, an increase of 252 percent compared to 1975.

In parallel, the state gives health insurance special care and provides it to citizens free of charge. It also provides comprehensive medical coverage to combat segments of society, especially people of determination and the elderly, and has issued a special legislation dealing with people of determination.

At the same time, the state was keen to keep pace with the health sector with the latest innovations, both in management and in the technical and executive sectors.

The UAE government has launched several initiatives that encourage innovation in general and innovation in the medical field in particular, including the National Innovation Strategy that encourages the provision of medical services using advanced technology, the development of pharmaceutical industries, the development of the medical research sector to treat prevalent diseases, and the establishment of an innovation fund.

The UAE is among the few countries around the world that use medical robot technology to perform major operations such as heart surgeries and general surgeries such as the Da Vinci robot.

And in 2017, the UAE began building the first cancer treatment center with the “proton” technology in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

In addition, the UAE was considered one of the first countries in the world to use robots in the pharmaceutical sector. Robots were employed to dispense medical prescriptions without human intervention.

In addition, what is known as smart rooms were built to provide entertainment services to patients and to link their medical files with hospitals in order to provide comprehensive and effective care.

The state, through the Ministry of Health, has been keen to integrate artificial intelligence into medical services and use it in more than 100 facilities spread across the emirates.

The UAE ranks first in the world in the number of “accredited” facilities, and more than 85 percent of hospitals have international accreditation.

The long-term spending in the health sector has resulted in the sector’s readiness and coping with any challenges and demonstrated high efficiency in dealing professionally with the most dangerous epidemic in human history.

2. Education sector.

The volume of spending on the health and education sectors reveals the wise leadership’s awareness of the importance of the two sectors in achieving sustainable development. The volume of spending from 2016 to 2020 reached between 20 and 22 percent of the size of the federal budget.

The planned strategic objective of the education sector is to provide a world-class educational environment of international quality that ultimately leads to the promotion of the knowledge economy.

Looking at the size of the budget allocated to the education sector in the state, which is 10.41, 10.46, 10.40, 10.2 and 6.536 billion dirhams for the years 2016-2020, we find that the percentage is close to 15 percent on average of the size of the federal budget, which is high spending rates if compared to international counterparts and regionally.

The state realized that the educational system, which is the locomotive of development, should be based on determinants, foremost of which is the guarantee and the right to free education for all citizens. In fact, education from 2012 became mandatory in the state for everyone who completed 6 years until graduating from secondary school.. This deepened with the issuance of the Wadima Law, which Ensures the child’s right to education.

The state’s education strategy emphasizes building an educational system based on the assimilation of 21st century skills, providing a qualitative university education system that competes with the most prestigious international universities, anticipating the future, encouraging innovation, expanding the number of targeted students, and instilling a culture of innovation in all educational groups.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Education Initiative, issued in 2012, is a model in this regard, as it includes all state schools and aims to create a new educational environment in schools that includes smart classrooms in all schools and provides them with high-speed fourth-generation networks.

Looking at the period from 1973 to the present, we feel the size of the effort and the achievement achieved on the ground.. In 1973, the state ran 110 schools with 40,000 students, while in 2007 the number of learners reached 88.7 percent.

The UAE Vision 2021 stresses the necessity of bringing education in the country to the highest levels in the world and adopting an intelligent system as a primary goal.

The vision also confirms that the coming years will witness complete transformations in the learning and education systems led by smart education systems and the promotion of enrollment in kindergarten stages, as well as encouraging secondary school graduates to enroll in university education.

Overall, the education strategy in the country is based on ensuring equal education, ensuring the quality and efficiency of institutional educational performance, promoting scientific research, encouraging students to enroll in higher education institutions, consolidating the innovation system, and encouraging and supporting smart education.

In order to achieve the necessary efficacy of this strategy, the importance of the human element was emphasized, and here the teacher is the wing of the educational process. The state has obligated teachers to obtain the mandatory teacher’s license issued by the Ministry in 2017 to raise the level of the teacher and keep pace with international standards.

In parallel with that strategy, the Higher Education 2030 Strategy also emphasizes enhancing students’ technical and scientific skills in support of the knowledge-based economic growth.



