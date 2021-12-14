On a day like today but 2003, Boca -after drawing 1-1 in regulation time- defeated AC Milan 3-1 on penalties and became the 2003 Intercontinental Cup Champion. the eleven headline that Carlos Bianchi set up to write history in Japan:
Abbondanzieri contained two penalties -Pirlo and Costacurta- in a heartbreaking definition and gave Boca the most important trophy in history. Hero.
After a series in wall mode, the Skinny he scored his penalty at the decisive moment. His photos at the festivities are -simply- eternal.
The left back played the 90 minutes of the game in Japan becoming a high performance athlete, due to his constant presence in defense and attack.
He had to deal with Kaka, Shevchenko, Tomasson, among other footballers who went through his right lift, and he did it perfectly. They are still trying to bring it down. Fronton.
Who currently integrates the Soccer Council headed by Juan Román Riquelme, converted the last penalty of the series to give Boca the World Championship. There he became a Legend.
Burdisso was entrusted to annul the Ukrainian star Andrey Shevchenko and that’s how it was. Key point to cope with the game.
It was the only change of the game at 77 minutes of the second half by -no less- Carlos Tevez. He took as a souvenir, in addition to the photo with the Cup, Andrea Pirlo’s kick to stop him. Crack.
If the fashion of individual statistics had been at that time, Diego Cagna today would be the most sought after. He worked steadily on defense and loosed at times into attack. Complete steering wheel.
Although some may not remember it, Iarley became world champion against Milan in Japan. A Brazilian made history in a club in Argentina. Unrepeatable.
The current Boca Juniors coach was the only footballer from Bianchi who missed the penalty. Anyway, he had left absolutely everything throughout regular time and the Cup was at home.
He scored Boca’s goal in regular time – also his penalty in the shoot – and took a truck when he was named man of the match. Moment that his name took a turn in the football environment.
