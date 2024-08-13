Riva Trigoso – Over three hours of work for the Alpine rescue men assisted by the fire brigade divers and the firefighters of the flight department for a difficult rescue operation against a 18 year old touristI fell on the Punta Manara cliff.

The young man had incautiously reached the most dangerous area of ​​the promontory then falling among the rocks.

The Punta Manara cliff where the young man was rescued

There were enormous difficulties in reaching the impervious cliff by land but in the end the rescuers managed to stabilize the young man who was hoisted onto the helicopter and transported in red code to the San Martino hospital in Genoa.