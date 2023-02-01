Only the autopsy on the young woman’s body will be able to establish the causes of death

Biella is in mourning and clings to the family of the very young girl Asia D’Ameliowho suddenly lost his life. There 18 year old girl was located at schoolwhen he suddenly fell ill. The ride into hospital, the doctors’ attempts to save her life, then her heart stopping forever. Along with the dreams of a young 18-year-old girl.

There Biella student he was in class, at the Bona Institute, which he attended together with his friends. When the teachers saw that he was not well, they immediately called for help. But his health conditions immediately appeared serious.

An ambulance from 118 he immediately reached the school attended by Asia, who had already been rescued by classmates and teachers. The rush to the hospital in code red, then her heart stopped. The young woman died at the age of 18.

Asia, on January 31, 2023, had gone to school like every day and was fine. Then, suddenly, while she was sitting at her desk at the Institute commercial technician Eugenio Bona of Biellawhich is located in the city center, collapsed.

The classmates and professors present during the lesson immediately rescued her, immediately calling 118. The young resident of Vigliano Biellese, who was in her last year of high school, didn’t make it. The principal said that Asia was fine and no one expected to never see her again. To help comrades, the support of a psychologist.

Asia D’Amelio’s school expresses its deepest condolences to the family, joining in the condolences for the serious loss

On Facebook, the high school attended by the young girl wanted to leave a thought for the student who died prematurely.