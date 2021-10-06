A serious incident occurred at a school in the state of Texas in the United States. A student draws a gun and opens fire during an argument.

Arlington – Four people were injured in gunfire at a school in the US state of Texas. The police said on Wednesday, the gunshots occurred during a dispute at Timberview High School in the city of Arlington, greater Dallas. The alleged shooter, an 18-year-old student, escaped in a car. Of the four injured, three were taken to hospital, two of them with gunshot wounds.

“A student got into a fight and pulled a gun,” said Police Representative Kevin Kolbye. Accordingly, more than “two or three shots” were fired. The police published a photo of the 18-year-old fugitive and warned that he was “armed and dangerous”.

Shots in Arlington: large police force in action – school cordoned off

The police had moved in with a large number of people after the shooting. TV pictures showed heavily armed police officers running into the school building. The school with 1900 students was cordoned off. The students later gradually left the building.

In the United States, there have been repeated firearms massacres in schools in the past. In an attack at Columbine High School in the state of Colorado in 1999, 13 people were shot dead. In 2018, an ex-student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people. A schoolboy was killed in gunfire in Knoxville.