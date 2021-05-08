Russian figure skater Sofya Samodurova posted in Instagram a photo in a swimsuit, which delighted netizens.

In the photo, an 18-year-old athlete poses in a black bikini on the seashore. In the comments, fans admired Samodurova’s figure, calling her ideal. “How beautiful,” “Fire figure,” “Goddess,” they wrote.

On May 3, Samodurova also shared a photo in a swimsuit with subscribers. In the photo, the Russian woman was lying on her stomach on the sea coast.

18-year-old Samodurova performs in women’s single skating, trains under the guidance of Alexei Mishin. In 2019, she became the European champion and the bronze medalist of the World Team Championship. At the Russian championships, the athlete did not rise above sixth place.