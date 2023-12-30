An 18-year-old Russian citizen was detained on the island of Phuket in Thailand on suspicion of murdering his own mother. As the portal notes on December 30 Phuket News, The police consider him mentally unstable.

The woman was found yesterday evening in her Thalang condominium apartment with a stab wound to her throat. The police and rescuers who arrived at the call of the personnel immediately took her to the nearest hospital, but they could not save the 46-year-old Russian woman. A knife with traces of blood was also found in the apartment.

Neighbors of the deceased, questioned as witnesses, reported that her son quickly left the house in a gray Nissan Almera. Police spotted the car parked with a young man inside later that day.

At the police station, the young man “admitted in writing that he had stabbed his mother with a knife,” but did not talk to police officers even when he was provided with a Russian translator. They came to the conclusion that the Russian most likely suffers from a mental illness and needs the help of a doctor. So far, his actions are classified as attempted murder, the portal reports, since his mother was found alive and died from her wounds later, already in the hospital, where emergency services took her.

Before this, on November 28, Turkish media reported that Russian mothers and daughters were found dead on a steep slope in Bodrum. Their bodies were wrapped in sheets and tied with rope. The next day, it was reported that Lithuanian citizen Andrei Kushlevich, the ex-husband of the murdered woman, was suspected of murder, and was in the wanted list of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs under a criminal article. A source close to the deceased told Izvestia that the ex-husband of the murdered woman had threatened her with death before the tragedy.

On November 29, Turkish police confirmed that Kushlevich is a suspect in the murder of two Russian women and has already left the country. A criminal case has been opened.