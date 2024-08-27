daniela borghi, video mauro giusto

Moments of fear in the late morning today at the La Caletta di Latte swimming pool, in Ventimiglia, where an 18-year-old boy risked drowning. The boy reportedly suffered an illness, probably of a neurological or traumatic nature, which caused him to lose consciousness. The lifeguard and some people intervened immediately, attempting to provide first aid while the alarm was being raised. In a few minutes, the medical staff of 118 and an ambulance from the Croce Verde Intemelia arrived. The rescuers performed resuscitation maneuvers, managing to stabilize him after a tense moment. Given the seriousness of the situation, the intervention of the Grifo helicopter was requested, which landed in an area near the Twiga to transport the boy in red code to the emergency room of the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure: the prognosis is reserved.



01:12