A Moscow State University student escaped from a rapist who lured her into a hotel room. The details of the incident are published Telegram– channel “112”.

The 18-year-old girl met the stalker during rehearsals for the New Year’s ball at the university. The young man offered the victim to work as the administrator of his group in social networks. The student agreed, but later stopped working with a new acquaintance and went to his hotel to collect the money.

The stalker offered the girl to drink wine in a hotel room. The girl felt bad after drinking alcohol, and then the young man said that he intended to rape her. The student managed to run out of the room, but after the incident, an acquaintance began to guard her every day and look for a meeting. The victim contacted the police and they are investigating.

Previously, psychologist Polina Lyapina named the main strategies for protecting against a rapist. According to her, the act of violence is often associated with the fact that the aggressor wants to gain complete control and power over the victim.