An unknown person committed violent acts of a sexual nature against a Russian woman he did not know. As writes “Evening Moscow” with reference to the Main Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the incident occurred at the entrance of the capital’s house on Shcherbakovskaya Street.

According to the source, law enforcement officers managed to detain the suspect. It turned out to be an 18-year-old man.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the incident. The investigation intends to petition the court for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to the detainee.

Earlier, a man attacked a Russian woman in the elevator of an apartment building on Borovskoye highway and tried to rape her. He demanded from the Muscovite that she entered into an intimate relationship with him.

