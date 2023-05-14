An 18-year-old girl claims to have been raped early this Saturday, the 13th, at a party held on the premises of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). The crime allegedly took place on the Pampulha campus, located in the northern part of Belo Horizonte.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais is investigating the report of rape and is still trying to locate the suspect. UFMG will open an administrative process to determine what happened. According to the university, the event this morning had not received authorization from the institution.

The young woman filed a police report this Saturday morning. According to the newspaper The time, she would have accepted the man’s approach and would not have shown resistance to going to a more secluded location on campus. There, the suspect would have passed his hand on the girl’s intimate parts without consent.

Also according to the newspaper, the young woman declared to be under the influence of alcohol and claimed that she cannot remember in detail what would have happened next – she reported body aches and said she sought medical attention this Saturday.

To the Estadão, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais reported that it is committed to locating the suspect. “The PCMG clarifies that the circumstances of the crime will be investigated and, due to the nature of the crime, the case remains confidential”, said the agency.

When contacted, the Federal University of Minas Gerais also commented on the case. In a statement, the institution said that it “regrets the episode that took place this Saturday, May 13, and sympathizes with the young woman”. The institution did not specify whether those involved are university students.

According to UFMG, the event was not authorized, since parties are prohibited on the Pampulha campus, as determined by an ordinance from May last year. “The institution also informs that it will open an administrative process to determine the facts and is collaborating with the investigations”, said UFMG.