Pavia, 18-year-old found dead: friend in cardiac arrest next to her

Tragedy in Pavia where an 18-year-old girl was found dead in the night between Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August, shortly before 2 am, on the street, precisely in via Bonomi, on the western outskirts of the city. At her side was a 17-year-old friend in cardiac arrest.

The minor was resuscitated on the spot and rushed to Policlinico San Matteo where her condition is said to be improving. For the 18-year-old, however, there was nothing that could be done.

According to an initial, but partial reconstruction, the two were returning from a party. Next to them the police found a scooter: a road accident is not excluded even if, according to the initial findings of the forensic team, the vehicle was not involved in a crash but was only used by the two girls to return home after the party.

Investigators have ordered toxicological tests to clarify the nature of the illness that struck the two young women almost simultaneously.