Culture bonus for 18 year olds, they negotiated the welfare measure with IT goods: the maxi scam between Naples and Catanzaro

Culture bonus 500 euros for 18 year olds back to the center of the media storm. After the possible stop by the Meloni government, which is allegedly studying to redistribute the funds, i.e. 230 million euros, in entertainment welfare, a new big scam between Naples and Catanzaro. A recent investigation by the judiciary has tracked down several “fraudulent mechanisms” related to 18 app.

The investigators targeted the validation of vouchers for sales that never took place, the recruitment of bonus holders with word-of-mouth chains to induce them to illegally spend and pocket a percentage and incorrect application of VAT rates on goods purchased with vouchers. Illegal acts which amount to damages to the State, according to the judicial papers held by the Agi, 600 thousand euros in Naples And 1.4 million euros in Catanzaro.

The scams were only possible with the voluntary and aware contribution of the newly-adult recipients of the bonuseswhich lent themselves to negotiate it in an artificial and fraudulent manner”writes the investigating magistrate of Naples, Antonio Baldassarrein its ordinance of 18 May 2022 ordered the arrest of various people, including the owner of a computer and telematics shop and his wife, and the seizure of an amount equal to the value of the sums defrauded from the State, or 590,152 euros, against 16 suspects.

The Gip’s provision is based on investigations by the Guardia di Finanza, which have brought to light, as stated in the ordinance, the existence of “a organization permanently destined for the acceptance and subsequent validation of vouchers worth 500 euros each”, and the subsequent issue of the invoice “justifying it with the sale, which never actually took place, of goods functionally intended for the spending of the bonus”. A system with which the suspects, according to the investigating magistrate, “misled Consap”.

The Neapolitan organization revolved around the shop of the two spouses, and the figures that the Gip defines as “chief shirt”, i.e. the person who took it upon themselves “to collect the coupons from their acquaintances”. One of these “knitwear”, which he used for the contact the 18-year-old bonus holders on their mobile phones of the mother, according to the indictment, he earned over 300,000 euros with scams.

Subscribe to the newsletter

