A loophole, that’s how you can or could describe it. Limiting a passenger car to 45 km/h to make it a ‘moped car’ on paper. And as a result, young people can drive a car without a car driver’s license. Since 2015, they must have a tractor driver’s license. Fun for those teenagers, often less fun for road safety. In addition, they are exempt from road tax. Since January 1, 2021, they are subject to MOT.

Volkswagen Golf microcar

And in practice they are not all neatly bounded. The police in Nieuw Beerta in Groningen also found out about this. An 18-year-old boy was caught driving his Volkswagen Golf ‘moped car’ as it raced across the road at 132 km/h. That is, say, slightly faster than 40 km/h.

Between 2010 and 2020, the insurer De Kilometerverzekering saw the necessary applications received from young drivers who had bought such a retested car, said the Telegraph. It could be anything. Like this Volkswagen Golf, but also a Range Rover that has been approved.

The government does not sit still and is aware of developments. New rules are being drafted to make this type of MMBS (Motor Vehicle With Limited Speed) cars no longer possible. Then it will soon be over with converted passenger cars that go through life as microcars.

The 18-year-old in the Volkswagen Golf is his driver’s license anyway. In addition, the car must be inspected again by the RDW.

