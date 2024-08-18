More blood on the Italian streets: an 18-year-old boy found dead this morning in a town in the Treviso area lost his life

Tragic discovery in the early hours of this morning 18 August along the Pontebbana state road, in the municipality of Nervesa of the Battleprovince of Treviso. A passing motorist around 5:30 found the body of an 18-year-old boy of unknown nationality lying on the road. The man, noticing the body lying on the side of the road, promptly alerted the emergency services by calling 118.

Blood in the streets: hit-and-run driver hits 18-year-old boy

The Carabinieri intervened at the site of the discovery, and immediately began investigations to reconstruct the circumstances of the death. The most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that the young man was the victim of a hit by apirate carThe driver, after hitting the boy, apparently fled the scene, leaving his lifeless body on the side of the road.

This tragedy reignites the debate on road safety and the need for more stringent measures to prevent accidents and ensure the protection of pedestrians and cyclists, especially at night. The Pontebbana state road is known to be particularly busy. Episodes like this raise serious concerns about the safety conditions of road infrastructure and the importance of responsible driving.

Investigators are now working to identify the responsible driver. Any surveillance cameras in the area will be essential to reconstruct the dynamics of the events. Investigators are also collecting testimonies from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious movements in the hours before the body was found.

From a legal standpoint, in many countries fleeing an accident is considered a crime punishable by severe penalties, including high fines, license suspension and, in some cases, prison sentences. In Italy, the law provides that anyone who causes an accident and flees without providing assistance can be prosecuted for “road homicide” or “road personal injuries” aggravated, crimes introduced by law 41/2016.

Road piracy has consequences that go beyond the legal aspect. It has a significant emotional and psychological impact on victims and their families, who are faced with grief, in addition to frustration and anger at the lack of immediate justice.