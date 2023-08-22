Alessandro Bianchi loved two wheels and basketball. The 18-year-old boy dies on motorbikeleaving his family in despair. Mom decided to ask one Facebook page, dedicated precisely to basketball, to remember him with a dedicated post. Facebook page that promptly accepted his appeal.

Alessandro Bianchi he lost his life on the night of last August 16 on his motorcycle, which he loved to ride very much. The accident took place in Ravenna, in viale Alberti: the two-wheeler ended its race against a guard rail, more or less at the height of the Assi bridge.

Alessandro loved motorcycles, but also basketball. He was a player of the Raggisolaris Faenza. He had managed to turn his passion into a job and he was happy. But fate had other plans in store for him, tearing him away too soon from the affection of his loved ones.

On the day of funerals the Church of the Torrione and the square in front of the sacred building were full of family members, friends, acquaintances and even many basketball team players. All with the uniform of the club to which they belong to remember a colleague who flew to heaven too soon.

There were i Raggisolaris and Raggisolaris players Academy, where he played. But also Basket Lugo, where he had played, together with the former teams of Spem and Junior Ravenna. In addition to the boys of the Compagnia dell’Albero Ravenna, where his brother Luca plays.

18-year-old boy dies on a motorcycle: mom makes a particular request to a Facebook page

The mother turned to the social page The typical day to ask to pay homage to her son.

Hello lads. Wednesday night my son, Alessandro, 18, died in a motorcycle accident. He has always been a pilot, but before that a basketball player. He was a special boy, solar, determined, loved by all. If you feel like dedicating a thought to him (he always followed you) I’m sending you just one of the many articles that have come out these days about him. A hug. His mom forever.

Here is the answer: