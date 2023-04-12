A Saturday evening with friends, which ended in the worst possible way: an 18-year-old boy died for a bet, he jumped into the river

A game between teenagers, unfortunately ended in the worst way. A 18 year old boy, Oussama Cherkaoui, lost his life for a bet. The tragedy comes from Turin.

One last sentence and then the dramatic epilogue: “Now I’ll show you, swim across the river so I win the bet”.

The 18-year-old boy took off his shoes and clothes and stood thrown into the river, in front of the eyes of his friends and peers. Also present were several passers-by who saw Oussama Cherkaoui disappear in the water.

The young man was a guest in a reception community, he had Moroccan origins. He had just spent an evening with his friends, in a nightlife club in Turin. Then the bet, a game he took seriously. A crazy gesturewhich cost him his life.

The alarm to the rescuers was launched by those same friends, shocked by what happened. The searches started immediately, until the tragic epilogue arrived after one day. Firefighters found the lifeless body of the young man in the river.

The story of the friends of the 18-year-old boy who jumped into the river

Friends said he had taken that bet too seriously, he was certain to reach the other side by swimming. But things didn’t go as she had imagined. And that bet cost him his life.

He had turned 18 in March, had just come of age. A life yet to be lived, broken forever by a game among teenagers. A fun-filled Saturday evening, the waters of the river that seemed calm to him and that idea of ​​making himself strong in front of his friends and reaching the other bank of the river. That river that instead made him a bad joke.

“It was his idea, no one pushed him to jump. It was supposed to be just a game.”. These are the words of his peers, who still can’t figure it out.

The prosecutor has ordered the autopsy. The examination will be necessary to establish the exact cause of the 18-year-old’s death and to confirm or deny the story of friends.