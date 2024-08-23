The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ordered a man and a woman who assaulted their neighbour in her apartment to pay her 8,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages. The criminal court had sentenced them to three months in prison and a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each of them. It also ordered the suspension of the custodial sentence only for three years, bringing the total financial penalty to 18,000 dirhams.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man and a woman, demanding that they be obligated to pay her 51 thousand dirhams in material and moral compensation for the damages she suffered, and to oblige them to pay the fees, expenses and attorney fees, noting that the defendants assaulted her while she was in her home, and deliberately insulted her in front of her neighbors, as the second defendant grabbed her by the hand and pushed her forcefully against the wall, and the first defendant pulled her from behind by force, and they were convicted criminally, and their actions caused her moral and material harm.

During the consideration of the case, the two defendants attended and requested that the claim for compensation for material damages be rejected for lack of validity and proof, lack of entitlement, and lack of evidence, and that the claim for compensation for moral, psychological, and spiritual damages be rejected, and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that according to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a ruling issued in criminal cases has conclusive force in a civil suit whenever it has made a necessary decision regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil suits and the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that it is evident from the criminal ruling that the above-mentioned case has not been appealed to date, and that the ruling has become final and conclusive and has concluded with the conviction of the two defendants on the charge of (assaulting the victim’s physical integrity, causing her the injuries described in the medical report that have rendered her unable to perform her personal duties for a period not exceeding 20 days).

The court indicated that the criminal court had ruled in absentia to sentence the two defendants to three months in prison and a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each of them, and ordered the suspension of the execution of the penalty restricting freedom only for a period of three years starting from the date of the ruling becoming final, and obligated them to pay the criminal fees and refer the civil case to the competent civil court, and postponed the ruling on the expenses, noting that the defendants’ error was proven (assaulting the plaintiff’s physical integrity), and that they had inflicted upon her moral harm (pain, grief and sadness), and material harm (harming her physical integrity), and the court ruled to oblige the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of 8,000 dirhams in compensation, and oblige them to pay the fees and expenses.