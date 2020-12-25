new Delhi: Demonstration of farmers against the new agricultural laws has been going on for a month on Delhi’s borders. Meanwhile, PM Modi released the next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by pressing a button through video conferencing. Over Rs 18,000 crore was immediately transferred to the accounts of more than 9 crore farmer beneficiaries of the country. During this program, the Prime Minister also interacted with farmers from six states through video conference.

While communicating with the farmer of Arunachal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘Some people are spreading such illusion that if someone contracts your crop, the land will also be lost. They are lying so much.

“My happiness in the happiness of the farmers”

Addressing the country, PM Modi said, ‘Happiness in the lives of farmers increases happiness in the lives of all of us. Today’s day is also very holy. Along with the honor fund that has been received to farmers today, today has also come as a confluence of many occasions.

PM Modi further said, ‘I regret today that more than 70 lakh farmers and siblings of West Bengal have not been able to get this benefit. Over 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long.

Attacking the opposition, Modi said, ‘People are watching the people of selfish politics very closely. The parties which do not speak on the benefit of farmers in West Bengal, are engaged in harassing the citizens of Delhi here in the name of farmers, and are trying to ruin the country’s economy. Those who used to rule in Bengal for 30-30 years, they have brought Bengal from where they have raised such a political ideology, this whole country knows.

“Movement in Kerala and get APMC started there ..”

PM Modi lashed out at the opposition during his address. He said, ‘I ask these parties that you do the program to take photos here, just make agitation in Kerala and start APMC there. You have time to mislead the farmers of Punjab, you do not have time to start this system in Kerala. Why are you running with a double policy.

PM Modi further said, “Those who are playing the game with their flags in the name of farmers, now they have to hear the truth. These people are searching for herbs to make themselves alive in the political arena by making a place in newspapers and media. These are the same people who have been in power for years. Due to their policies, the agriculture and farmers of the country have not been able to develop as much as it was capable. Due to the policies of the earlier governments, the most wasted small farmer. “

Let us tell you, under the PM-Kisan Yojana, 6000 rupees are sent to farmers’ accounts in three installments every year. An amount of Rs 2,000 is sent in three installments. Today, under this scheme, PM Modi transferred 18 thousand crores to the account of 9 crore farmers. This program took place at a time when farmers have been protesting for the last few weeks demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi. The government claims that these three laws are in the interest of farmers.

