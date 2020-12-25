Highlights: Modi will send next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to farmers account

Rs 18000 crore to be transferred to 9 crore farmers’ accounts

PM Modi will also communicate with farmers of 6 states in view of farmers’ movement

new Delhi

PM Narendra Modi will send the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN) to the farmers’ account at 12 noon today. Under this, Rs 18000 crore will be sent to the account of 9 crore farmers. This will be the 7th installment of PM Kisan Yojana. Apart from this, keeping in mind the farmer movement, PM Modi is going to have a virtual discussion with millions of farmers from 6 states of the country.

Tweeted about the next installment of PM Farmer

On sending the next installment to the farmers ‘account, PM Modi tweeted on Thursday,’ Tomorrow is a very important day for the country’s donors. Through video conferencing at 12 noon, more than 9 crore farmer families will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan. On this occasion, farmers of many states will also interact with siblings.

Farmers get Rs 2000 on 4 months under PM Kisan Yojana

Through the PM Kisan Yojana, the Modi government of the Center deposits an installment of Rs 2,000 every four months in the accounts of farmers. A total of 6 thousand rupees are sent to farmers accounts in a year. The scheme came into force on December 1, 2018. This money is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Farmer Movement: Government again sent invitation for talks, meeting of United Front today

18000 crores in 9 crores farmers account

In this event organized through video conferencing, PM Modi will transfer more than Rs 18 thousand crore to the accounts of more than 9 crore beneficiary farmer families. During this event organized through video conferencing, Modi will also interact with farmers from 6 states and share his experiences about Kisan Samman Nidhi and other steps taken by the government for the welfare of farmers.

This program will be between the farmers’ movement

The government has organized the program at a time when 40 farmers’ organizations are protesting against their demands at different borders in the national capital. Apart from this, today is also the 96th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Through this program, the Modi government will try to address angry farmers.

Kisan Andolan: BJP president Nadda said by tweeting old video of Sonia Gandhi’s speech – Congress’s truth on farmers has been exposed again

Farmers’ organizations are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws

Let us tell you that against the new agricultural laws, thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for almost a month. Most of these farmers are from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These farmers, who are protesting, have clearly told the government that when these laws are not withdrawn, they will not withdraw from the dharna.

The farmers’ organizations bluntly – repeal the agricultural laws, the government should include in the negotiation agenda