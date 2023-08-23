Home page World

Everyone has had to justify themselves in a certain situation. You too! It’s exhausting and annoying. Unfortunately, our society is still very much shaped by stereotypical ideals, in which women in particular tend to lose out. We at BuzzFeed Germany were wondering if it really has to be 2023 and wanted to know from our Facebook community:

Here are the most frequently mentioned answers that I can 100% subscribe to! That’s enough …

1. “For free sexuality, free choice of profession, healthy selfishness.”

-Patricia L.

2. “Why I want to be home for my kids.”

-Tatyana K.

3. “Having kids and still working full-time.”

-Lucia N

4. “That I live my life for myself and not for others.”

-Estelle G

5. “In the past: my short hair, my body hair, being in a boxing club, my choice of clothes…”

-Maverick G

6. “Clothing Choices. Too short, too long, too tight, too wide, too sexy, too unstylish…”

-Vanessa W.

7. “Having boobs without everyone staring at them when I’m not wearing a bra or using nipple pads.” It’s just boobs, and I’m addressing both genders by that, because it’s weirdly not condoned by women either.”

-Maren W.

8. “Not wanting kids.”

-Vivien P.

9. “For wanting to get paid like a man.”

-Carmen E.

10. “Taking some downtime like going to the movies or a spa day with my girlfriend. Money will be spent on me that day.”

-Tamara K.

11. “That I want a spay after having a child and I don’t want to rely on my partner to do it. (If you break up, you’re back.)”

– Catherine Z.

12. “My ‘guy’ job.”

-Christine F.

13. “That no means no…for no reason!”

-Michelle H.

14. “That I’m single and happy at 34.”

-Murphy K

15. “For my short hair, for my tattooed arms.”

-Tatyana E.

16. “Breastfeeding in public!”

– Andrea R

17. “Being friends with a man. Should actually be a matter of course.”

– Lemon Nella

18. “Why I have severe period pains… Because others have it too and survive it… No, they don’t have it, everyone feels it differently.”

-Lucka S.

Some answers have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.