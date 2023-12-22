Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Joint Operations Command in Iraq announced the arrest of 18 terrorists against whom arrest warrants had been issued since 2015 after they fled outside the country, noting that one of them is accused of the “Speicher” crime. A statement by the leadership yesterday said, “The competent security services arrested 18 people wanted by the judiciary according to arrest warrants issued against them since 2015 after they fled outside the country.”

He pointed out that “one of them was involved in the Speicher crime and participated in the killing of hundreds of Iraqis, as this fugitive criminal was hiding in one of the neighboring countries disguised under false names and papers.”

The Security Media Cell said in a statement yesterday, “With a qualitative operation based on accurate information, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, was able to arrest two of the perpetrators of the Speicher crime after they disappeared for 9 years in one of the neighboring countries.”

The statement added, “The operation took place after the defendants escaped in one of the neighboring countries, and after our security services continued to track down the perpetrators of the Speicher crime, arrest them, and bring them to justice in a qualitative operation based on accurate information.”

The ISIS terrorist organization shot dead about 2,000 people, including students at the Aviation College and security personnel, inside a military base known as “Speicher” in Salah al-Din Governorate, when it took control of the region in June 2014.