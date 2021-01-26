The Department of Social Services in Sharjah confirmed that it continues its efforts to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to senior citizens, people of determination, psychiatric patients and their families at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah, as it organizes 100 visits to their homes daily, to vaccinate them with their families through 18 teams and a field clinic. Noting that it has so far provided the vaccine to 2545 elderly people and their families, noting that it has also offered, within its community initiatives, 62 field volunteer opportunities under the title “Together for the Covid-19 Vaccine”, with the aim of organizing the procedures for taking the anti-virus vaccine in the various locations and places specified in Sharjah .

The Director of the Elderly Services Center at the Department, Khulud Al Ali, confirmed that the department provides the vaccine to 100 families daily through home visits carried out by 18 teams from the Elderly Services Center in Sharjah, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Hisn, Kalba, Al Hamriya, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Al Bataih and Maliha. The medical team has been trained. , In cooperation with Primary Health Care Centers in Sharjah, on the approved medical procedures to provide vaccination.

She added that the campaign, which started on January 14, witnessed the vaccination of about 2545 senior citizens, the disabled and their families, with 2,291 restaurants with the first dose, while the vaccination of 254 people with the second dose of the social care-missed category living in social care homes in the department and the employees caring for them was completed.





