The Bundesliga starts the 2020/21 season on the weekend! Shortly before the start of the season, all clubs have different storylines that are currently moving them: How are certain departures dealt with? Will you be able to restart? How is the team developing? Here is a storyline for each of the 18 Bundesliga clubs!
VfB is currently missing some important players, especially on the offensive: Erik Thommy, Philipp Förster and Nicolas Gonzalez would all be regular players, plus talent Lilian Egloff. The hopes in the attack are likely to rest on Silas Wamangituka, who set up 15 points in the previous year and also scored in the DFB Cup. But the 20-year-old has absolutely no experience in a first division. You shouldn’t expect Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, who played in the regional league until 2017, to suddenly shoot the Bundesliga together. In addition, top scorer Gonzalez was still considered a flop during Bundesliga times. VfB’s attackers have potential, but if they don’t ignite, Stuttgart has a problem.
In the last Bundesliga season, SC Paderborn almost always sold dearly and played well, but in the end the quality was nowhere near enough to keep them up. Arminia Bielefeld is not much better staffed than the SCP in terms of the squad, the cup game at the regional division Rot-Weiss Essen made that clear again. It should be difficult for Arminia, because promotion euphoria alone is not enough.
In the preseason Werder Bremen had to struggle with failures on the defensive and could hardly even bring in a formation. With Ömer Toprak, a central defender will be out again at the start of the season. Will Bremen finally get a stable defense that does not concede 69 goals again? Apart from the fact that the actors will hopefully stay fit, this of course also explicitly means behavior in standard situations. If it works, it could be a good season.
Heiko Herrlich has decided to change the way FC Augsburg play: Instead of mainly defending and counting on counterattacks, he wants to play ball-oriented and offensive football. That goes down well within the team. The player material in the attack is also definitely available. The first few weeks in the Bundesliga will show how well it works.
For a long time, 1. FC Köln worked very briskly on various strikers such as Mark Uth, who was an important performer in the previous second half of the season, or Streli Mamba – all ultimately unsuccessful. Instead, top scorer Jhon Cordoba said goodbye to Berlin. With Sebastian Andersson, FC already had their successor ready, and Ondrej Duda from Hertha finally came as the player who could take on Uth’s role. But are the two the answer? At least they will need more time, as they were only signed so shortly before the start of the season.
The rumors about the departure of top performers at FSV Mainz such as Robin Quaison or Jean-Philippe Mateta persist, but as of now, all the important players from the previous season are still there for once. Will Achim Beierlorzer manage to take advantage of this situation and develop the team that has remained together? Then the relegation should succeed more confidently than last year.
FC Schalke has not won a Bundesliga game since January, and David Wagner’s team has also failed to gain a sense of achievement in the DFB Cup. After a gruesome start to the preparation, the development has been positive recently, and with Vedad Ibisevic and Goncalo Paciencia two good strikers have been added. The away game in Munich at the beginning is of course ungrateful, but will you finally succeed against Bremen again?
Last season, Union Berlin set the course for staying in the league with clever new signings after promotion, with Max Kruse and Robin Knoche again adding high quality. If the departure of Sebastian Andersson can be compensated for, Union should have good cards – even if the second year after promotion is always difficult.
Under Bruno Labbadia, Hertha seemed to be on the right path towards the end of last season, but the preparation and of course the first round of the cup in Braunschweig were a bitter damper again. Can Labbadia get the most out of the high-quality team or is the next disappointment imminent?
In recent years, Eintracht Frankfurt has always been in the Europa League and has always come a long way, which drained the team’s strength – especially last season. The SGE is not represented in Europe this season, but still has a strong squad. Does the lower burden ensure that the Frankfurters can play a bigger role again in the Bundesliga?
It is the lot of SC Freiburg that top players keep moving to bigger clubs. With Alexander Schwolow, Robin Koch and Gian-Luca Waldschmidt there were even three of them this year; can the Breisgauer compensate their departures as usual and play a safe season?
On Thursday evening, VfL Wolfsburg will have to compete in the Europa League qualification at FK Kukesi in Albania. If everything goes according to plan and the wolves prevail, Desna Tshernihiw from Ukraine will be waiting for the coming week. What makes the trip to the risk area in Albania? And what does the general additional burden do so early in the season that no other team has?
After the championship in the third division with the youngsters of FC Bayern, Sebastian Hoeneß starts at TSG Hoffenheim with high expectations. The squad remained largely unchanged, it should not be easy to repeat fifth place.
Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz were Bayer Leverkusen’s best scorers, Lucas Alario and Patrik Schick will now primarily take over their jobs – and maybe there will even be a new addition. The Werkself desperately need a lot of goals from the strikers if the Champions League is to work out again this year.
Since the team of foals stayed together and was also supplemented by Rose students Valentino Lazaro and Hannes Wolf, they said they were able to work on a completely different level in preparation than last year. Can you see that on the pitch, can the Gladbach team improve again and reach the Champions League again? And will they also finally deliver good games internationally?
The departure of Timo Werner will undoubtedly hurt RB Leipzig: 28 goals and eight assists are not replaced, especially since the search for a successor has been dragging on for a long time. In addition to Hee-chan Hwang, it should now be Alexander Sörloth, maybe they can do it together. Basically, however, RB can no longer rely on Timo Werner’s individual class.
Aside from central defense, Lucien Favre currently has a luxury problem at Borussia Dortmund and can practically field several players in any position. Who will he choose – and is that correct? How do the players who will be used less behave? Favre will face a lot of squad management tasks to keep all players happy.
The last mandatory game defeat of FC Bayern Munich dates from December 2019. In addition, Bayern have won every game since mid-February, 21 in a row. How long will this incredible series go on? And will Bayern fail at some point?
