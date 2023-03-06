Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Stefan Krieger

In the Ukraine war, Russia has to accept enormous losses. Hundreds of soldiers are said to lose their lives in combat every day. The news ticker.

Update from March 6, 6:44 p.m.: Defense forces in southern Ukraine killed 18 soldiers from a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) on March 5-6. These were on motor boats near the city of Cherson, reports Ukrainska pravada.

Ukrainian soldiers. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Russian losses in Ukraine war: military must use old tanks

Update from March 6, 2:55 p.m.: Because Russia’s military is suffering heavy losses, the country has to use 60-year-old tanks. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defence. “The Russian military has responded to the heavy losses of armored vehicles by deploying 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks,” the Defense Ministry said.

Russian casualties: Kyiv destroys tanks

Recruits on a T-62 tank in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia (October 2022) © Vladimir Smirnov/Imago

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev destroys tanks

Update from March 6, 1:32 p.m.: Russia has suffered more casualties, according to the Ukrainian general staff. Thus, compared to the previous day, Kiev was able to destroy nine tanks, eleven armored fighting vehicles, seven artillery systems and two anti-aircraft systems. (see update from March 6, 6 a.m.)

Russian losses in Ukraine war: Frontline ‘will crumble’

Update from March 6, 12:15 p.m.: Russia’s front line in eastern Ukraine “will crumble” if Wagner fighters “retreat” from the heavily contested city of Bakhmut, according to mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In a video translated and posted online by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, Prigozhin can be seen speaking about the role of Wagner Group mercenaries at the hotspots of fighting in eastern Ukraine. This reports the portal Newsweek.com.

The paramilitary recruits are fighting alongside Russian conventional forces to take the embattled town of Bakhmut in Donetsk, which has been under heavy fighting and bombardment for months.

Putin threatens to withdraw the Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut: Yevgeny Prigozhin. © Itar Tass/Imago

Russian losses in Ukraine war: Ukraine destroys Russian drones

Update from March 6, 9:30 a.m.: The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces apparently destroyed 13 of 15 Shahed kamikaze drones shot down by the Russian army on the night of March 5-6. This was said by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat, according to a correspondent of Ukrinform on Ukrainian television.

“Iranian Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were shot down from the north. According to preliminary information, 15 drones of this type were shot down, 13 of which were destroyed by the air defense forces using various weapons,” Ihnat said.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: the current figures

Update from March 6, 6 a.m.: KIEV – The number of Russian casualties in the Ukraine war remains extremely high. Within 24 hours, another 650 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in battle. This emerges from the updated data of the General Staff of Ukraine. The data cannot be independently verified. Ukraine did not provide any information about its own losses. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 153,770 (+650)

153,770 (+650) planes: 302

302 Helicopter: 289

289 Tank: 3,423 (+9)

3,423 (+9) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,703 (+11)

6,703 (+11) Artillery Systems: 2,433 (+7)

2,433 (+7) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 250 (+2)

250 (+2) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 488

488 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,307 (+8)

5,307 (+8) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,086 (+15)

2,086 (+15) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 6

Deputy Secretary of Defense: Hospitals full of seriously injured people

Update from March 6, 5:00 a.m.: Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maljar said on Telegram that “information about actual losses of the Russian army” severely demoralizes the occupiers.

“Russian occupying forces continue to suffer heavy personnel losses. Health facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are full of seriously injured people who are almost never evacuated to Russian territory for treatment,” Maljar wrote. “At the same time, information about actual casualties is spreading rapidly among Russian military personnel, demoralizing them.”

Losses in the Ukraine War: Kiev fends off Russian attacks

Update from March 6, 4:00 a.m.: Ukrainian soldiers have repelled more than 150 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours. This was announced by the General Staff in its situation report. In addition, according to the information, the Ukrainian Air Force flew two attacks on positions of the Russian air defense systems during this time. A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet and eight drones were also shot down. (editorial with agencies)