China. The gold mine collapse in Xinjiang region, Chinaon Saturday afternoon, left 18 people trapped underground.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred in the canton of yiningnearly 100 kilometers from Kazakhstan.

At the time of the collapse, some 40 workers were underground, and 22 managed to get to the surface, while 18 were trapped. A rescue team was mobilized to the area to try to save the trapped miners.

Although safety in China’s mines has improved in recent decades and more accidents are reported, the industry remains dangerous and safety regulations are sometimes weakly enforced.

In September last year, 19 miners died and their bodies were recovered after being trapped underground following a coal mine collapse in Qinghai province.

Mine accidents are a common problem around the world.and can be due to various factors such as equipment failure, structural problems in the mines and lack of compliance with safety regulations.

It is important that steps are taken to ensure the safety of workers in these hazardous environments and to ensure an adequate response in an emergency.

What is the Chinese region of Xinjiang like?

Xinjiang is an autonomous region in northwestern China. It is located on the Silk Road and is a important gateway for China’s trade and economy with the rest of the world.

The region is known for its rich history and ethnic diversity, with ethnic groups including the Uighurs, Huizhou, Kazakhs, and Mongolians.

Xinjiang is a region of contrasts, with deserts and mountains in the west and plains and forests in the east.

It is also known for its production of energy and natural resources, such as oil and gas, and is a major producer of food and agricultural products, such as cotton, wheat, and fruit.

In recent years, Xinjiang has faced tensions and conflicts due to government policy toward the region’s ethnic groups and the immigration of workers from other parts of China.