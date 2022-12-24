At least 18 people trapped underground in China after mine collapse

At least 18 people have been trapped underground as a gold mine collapsed in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. About it informs Chinese portal Sina.

It is specified that the collapse was recorded at a gold mine located in Yining County. At the time of the incident, 40 people were in the mine, 22 of them managed to get out. Another 18 are trapped underground.

At the moment, rescuers are working on the spot, local authorities have organized an emergency rescue headquarters.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kemerovo region at the Sheregeshskaya ore mine, a collapse of the soil occurred, in connection with this, underground work was suspended on it.