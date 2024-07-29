Home page World

BASF: “There was never any danger to the population” (archive photo) © Uwe Anspach/dpa

A cloud of smoke is visible from afar and the company fire brigade is on duty. The company stresses that there was never any danger to the public.

Ludwigshafen – According to police, a total of 18 people were slightly injured, including seven firefighters, in an explosion and subsequent fire at the main plant of the chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen. The company, which is based in the second largest city in Rhineland-Palatinate, reported that 15 employees were slightly injured and were examined in the plant’s medical center as a precaution. They were then able to leave. The fire was extinguished by the plant’s fire brigade.

Environmental measuring vehicles were on the move inside and outside the site. They were able to detect slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons within the area and in parts adjacent to the plant. “There was no danger to the population at any time,” the company said. The explosion occurred in the southern part of the plant of the world’s largest chemical company. dpa