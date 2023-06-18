Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City continues to implement a beautification project aimed at providing pedestrian bridges in Abu Dhabi with sustainable and smart lighting that adds more brilliance and a civilized appearance to these service facilities. With the aim of making society happy, improving the quality of life, and enhancing the aesthetic specifications of public facilities.

The number of pedestrian bridges in the city of Abu Dhabi is estimated at 36, and they fall within the plan of improvement and beautification with lighting, where 18 bridges have so far been beautified with creative cosmetic lights.

The lighting was designed to highlight the aesthetic shape of the bridges, and to give fixed and moving lighting and colors that change in proportion to national and international occasions and events, and can be controlled from the site or controlled remotely.

Different types of modern lighting have also been used that are suitable for external installations and are based on the technology of mixing the primary colors red, blue, green and white to give a wide range of color options and flexibility in switching from one color to another, based on sustainable LED lighting that is environmentally friendly and energy-saving and has a carbon footprint of 80%. %.

Among the bridges equipped with cosmetic lighting are the two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street opposite Al Mushrif Mall, opposite the Communications Building, as well as the pedestrian bridge on Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street opposite the bus station in Abu Dhabi, the pedestrian bridge next to the Qurum Corniche, the pedestrian bridge next to the Dolphin Park, and the pedestrian bridge Pedestrians on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street opposite (Carrefour).

The bridges are distinguished by their unique designs that guarantee the highest standards of security, safety and comfort for all users through the installation of an effective ventilation system, with the presence of a mechanism for pumping air inside some bridges, and the use of energy-saving lighting inside and outside the bridges.

The bridges are close to side lanes, bus and taxi stops, providing a safe and integrated system to facilitate and enhance the convenience of pedestrian users.

Design modifications

To provide the highest standards of security and safety for all users, some modifications have been made to the designs of the bridges compared to the old pedestrian bridges, which were two meters wide. The pedestrian bridge projects spread throughout the emirate have proven their effectiveness and have become very popular with the masses, as they are a safe and comfortable means of transportation for the masses in many of the main streets and highways. The municipality has also worked to provide the bridges with electric elevators to serve the elderly and people of determination and facilitate their use.