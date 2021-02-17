Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Members of the Federal National Council made 18 recommendations on the efforts of the Ministry of Justice to develop the legal profession, within several main axes that included the ministry’s policy regarding services provided to lawyers and the obligations they entailed, the challenges facing the work of lawyers in the country, and the ministry’s efforts in the matter of developing the Judicial Training Institute.

The list of recommendations reviewed by the Constitutional, Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee, during the seventh session of the second session of the Council, which was held yesterday, the day before, included the demand to amend Federal Law No. 23 of 1991 regarding the organization of the legal profession to keep pace with the variables of the judicial work and the economic and social developments in the country. In order to achieve a reduction in the overlap in the specializations between law firms and legal advice offices, in addition to recommending the issuance of a regulation specifying the fees of lawyers to preserve their rights, issuing a unified registration card for lawyers and linking it to the ID card, and the effective implementation of Article 35 of the executive regulations of Federal Law No. 23 of 1991 regarding representation Judicial.

The recommendations included coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Justice, law firms and foreign and legal advice offices within the country, to appoint a lawyer or a citizen legal advisor in order to achieve the state’s objectives, in the matter of raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector, and coordination and cooperation with international investment companies and institutions in the free zones to appoint lawyers. Citizens.

The committee recommended, in coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the Emirates Association of Lawyers and Jurists, to activate the committee to protect the legal profession to monitor the progress of law firms, to develop control mechanisms for the Ministry of Justice over the work of law firms to reduce the phenomenon of shadow attorneys, and for the Ministry to offer awareness and training programs for new lawyers, and the Ministry to adopt initiatives To protect the legal profession from the negative effects of crises and disasters such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Excellency Sultan Al-Badi, Minister of Justice, in response to questions from a number of members of the Council, confirmed that the ministry has completed preparing a draft of the new law on law, as the observations received from the committee’s report will be included in the project.

In response to a question about the lawyer’s complaint procedures in the event that he is insulted, His Excellency clarified that the Ministry does not accept insulting lawyers, and any lawyer can file a complaint according to legal conditions, as assaulting a lawyer equals assault on a government employee while performing his work, and the text of the new draft law was taken into account. On the protection of lawyers.

On the possibility of allowing lawyers to work in commercial activities, His Excellency indicated that the Ministry took into account in the new draft law that it prepared all aspects related to the subject, as the rule of prohibition would be reduced, and the practice of commercial activity would be permitted provided that the interest of the lawyer does not conflict with the interest of his client.

A number of representatives of the Ministry of Justice explained during the session that the number of citizen lawyers currently stands at 1,296 lawyers registered in the Ministry of Justice, indicating that the legislation lacks a mandatory provision to localize the profession of attorney counselors in free zones, and the new law on law will address this matter, pointing out that the draft The new law stipulates a 3-year period for renewing the lawyer’s card. Ministry officials indicated that 240 people undergo training courses at the Judicial Institute annually.

health insurance

The recommendations included the demand for the Ministry of Justice to adopt an initiative to provide health insurance for national lawyers, the establishment of a social solidarity fund to support working lawyers, and the ministry’s adoption of programs that enable the lawyer to obtain bank financing from banks to meet their financial needs, in addition to reducing lawyers ’training fees at the Institute for Training and Judicial Studies affiliated with To the Ministry of Justice.