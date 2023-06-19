Our correspondent said that large forces of the Israeli army stormed, Monday morning, the city of Jenin and its camp, and the forces were met with heavy gunfire and homemade explosive devices.

Our correspondent added that the situation is very critical in Jenin camp, pointing out that an Israeli military vehicle was hit by an explosive device detonating in Jenin, while 5 Israeli soldiers were injured after they were ambushed, according to Israeli media, and they were taken to hospital by military helicopter.

At the beginning of the Israeli incursion into Jenin and its camp, eight Palestinians were injured, two of them seriously, according to our correspondent, before the number of injuries rose to 10 as a result of the clashes with the Israeli army.

Later, our correspondent in Ramallah said that Jenin hospitals have received “so far” 15 injuries, including 3 serious injuries.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 4 injuries arrived at Jenin Governmental Hospital, a serious injury with live bullets in the head, which reached Al-Razi Hospital, and 9 injuries with live bullets that reached Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital, including two serious injuries in the chest, and one of them is in a critical condition.