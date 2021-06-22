A waiter attends the terrace of a restaurant on the Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, on June 3. Manuel Bruque / EFE

The average annual salary of a worker in Spain in 2019 was 24,395.98 euros, while the most frequent salary received that year was 18,489.74 euros, as reflected in the annual salary structure survey published this Tuesday by the Institute National Statistics Office (INE). These pre-pandemic records, which are made from a sample made between 28,500 establishments and 220,000 workers, draw the upward trend that had been occurring in years prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus and that had resulted in the average salary increasing by 390 euros compared to 2018, 1.6%. On the other hand, the most common salary only improved by 20.81 euros, 0.1%.

Although the battle to unfreeze the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) continues between the two government parties, PSOE and United We Can, the data around its impact on both the economy and society continue to agglutinate in recent weeks. After the Advisory Commission for the Analysis of the SMI promoted by the Ministry of Labor concluded in its report last Friday on the advisability of increasing it in the next three years – in a range between 1,049 euros in 14 payments in 2023 (99 euros more than the current one) in its highest range or 1,011 euros (61 euros more) -, the INE has further contextualized its representation within the salary scale.

According to the latest statistics, 18.18% of workers had a salary lower than or equal to the SMI of 2019, a year in which the minimum wage had increased by 22.3% to reach 900 euros in 14 you pay (today they are 950). “In addition to raising the SMI until it represents 60% of the average salary, it is necessary to sign as soon as possible a new agreement for employment and collective bargaining that, after the hiatus of the pandemic, allows the recovery of purchasing power lost after the strong salary devaluation carried out during the previous crisis ”, say sources from CC OO.

Despite the upward trend, there are particularities of the study that continue to reflect the enormous gender gap that exists between men and women within their situation in the labor market. According to the INE, the average earnings for men in 2019 was 26,934.38 euros and for women 21,682.02 euros, from which it follows that the average annual female salary reached only 80.5% of that of men. In addition, in the lower echelons the dynamics was also the same: while one in four women did not receive the minimum wage (25.72%), in the case of men the number was much lower (11.12% ).

Hospitality, the sector with the worst figures

By sectors of activity, those that distributed the highest emoluments for their workers were those related to the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, which registered an average of 52,162.53 euros per worker – an amount of 113.8 % higher than the national average, followed by positions related to financial and insurance activities, with 44,302.71 euros. At the opposite extreme, the lowest salaries were concentrated in the hospitality industry with 14,561.75 euros, despite the fact that this figure grew by 1.5% compared to 2018.

Regarding its distribution by autonomous communities, the differences between the territories once again revolve around the north-south axis. Thus, as the INE points out, the Basque Country had the highest average salary with 29,476.21 euros per year per worker; followed by the Community of Madrid (27,817.76 euros) and the Foral Community of Navarra (27,493.93 euros). In contrast to these incomes are Extremadura (19,940.68 euros), Canarias (20,861.14 euros) and Castilla-La Mancha (21,908.92 euros), which presented the lowest salaries.