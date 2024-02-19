When it comes to choosing a refrigerator, quality and efficiency are crucial aspects for consumers, therefore, buyers usually look for brands such as Samsung, LG, Mabe, Indurama, Electrolux, Frigidaire among others, which stand out for their quality, as well as same, they usually compare their prices.

If you are comparing options on the market, we present you the best-selling high-efficiency refrigerator in Sorianaand it is nothing less than the Mabe Top Mount Refrigerator with 360L Water Dispenser RME360FGMRM0.

This product from the renowned Mabe brand combines innovative technology, energy savings and a spacious design to meet all your needs, It has 18 Months without interest so you don't miss the opportunity to acquire it.

The Mexican chain offers this refrigerator, with a initial price of $13,890, now it can be yours for only $9,990 in Soriana, taking advantage of an exclusive online offer, in addition to this, double points when paying with participating cards and Home Energy Saver technology.

Characteristics:

⦿ Home Energy Saver Technology: Thanks to its high-efficiency components, this refrigerator offers significant energy savings, reaching up to 25% according to NOM-015. A friendly choice for the environment and your pocket.

⦿ Total Fresh Flow: Keep your food fresh as the first day. Total Fresh Flow technology ensures optimal cold distribution to preserve the freshness and quality of your food for longer.

⦿ Water Dispenser: Always enjoy fresh water without added flavors with the practical built-in water dispenser, which adapts perfectly to your preferences.

⦿ Smart Spaces: With 360 liters of capacity, this refrigerator offers smart spaces with large-capacity shelves and drawers. Organize your food efficiently and easily access what you need.

Specifications:

⦿ Capacity: 360 Liters

⦿ Dimensions: 66 cm wide x 177 cm high x 76 cm deep

⦿ Type: Top Mount

⦿ Consumption: 127 volts

⦿ In the freezer, it has 1 tempered glass grill

⦿ Complete shelves on the door

⦿ Practical overhead ice remover

⦿ In the cooler, it has 3 tempered glass grills

⦿ Vegetable drawer

⦿ Cold meat drawer

⦿ Full and half shelves on the door

⦿ Shelf for bottles, egg cup and internal light for greater visibility