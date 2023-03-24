18-month-old twins drowned in their home pool after an oversight

Two 18-month-old twins drowned in the pool of their home in Oklahoma, United States, after a neglect by their relatives, according to what the mother of the minors told the outlet. nbc she was teaching her eldest son at home when the events occurred.

“The mother explained that she was homeschooling an older child while the younger ones were playing in the living room,” said Oklahoma City Fire Chief Scott Douglas.

According to the fire chief, the minors would have died by immersion after their grandmother left “the back door open, facilitating access to the pool. The mother stated that the maximum they could be in the pool was 10 minutes.”

The researchers also reported that the home’s pool did not have the regulatory protective fence, since, in the United States, these outdoor spaces must have a minimum height of 48 inches and a security gate with automatic closing.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages one to four. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, each year there are about 300 drownings of children under the age of five in swimming pools.

