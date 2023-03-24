Friday, March 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

18-month-old twins drowned in their home pool after an oversight

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in World
0
18-month-old twins drowned in their home pool after an oversight


close

Pool

Pool

Pool

The emergency teams tried to revive the twins without success.

Two 18-month-old twins drowned in the pool of their home in Oklahoma, United States, after a neglect by their relatives, according to what the mother of the minors told the outlet. nbc she was teaching her eldest son at home when the events occurred.

“The mother explained that she was homeschooling an older child while the younger ones were playing in the living room,” said Oklahoma City Fire Chief Scott Douglas.

See also  USA: Anggy Díaz, the young Nicaraguan woman who was beheaded by her husband

(Keep reading: “Heinous Murder”: Dentist Plans to Kill His Wife in the US.)

According to the fire chief, the minors would have died by immersion after their grandmother left “the back door open, facilitating access to the pool. The mother stated that the maximum they could be in the pool was 10 minutes.”

The researchers also reported that the home’s pool did not have the regulatory protective fence, since, in the United States, these outdoor spaces must have a minimum height of 48 inches and a security gate with automatic closing.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages one to four. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, each year there are about 300 drownings of children under the age of five in swimming pools.

More news:

Ellie Williams, the woman who hit herself with a hammer and faked her rape

Why is the head of TikTok speaking this Thursday before the US Congress?

See also  Forest industry UPM's next biodiesel refinery on its way to Rotterdam - The Kotka option has been rejected

Why does the United States want to declassify secret files on covid-19?

Pamela Avendano
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#18monthold #twins #drowned #home #pool #oversight

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ibero-American companies immerse themselves in public-private alliances to look to the future

Ibero-American companies immerse themselves in public-private alliances to look to the future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result