Loklyn and Loreli Callazzo died on the same day. Both were just 18 months old and were twin brothers. The twins both drowned in the swimming pool of the family villa in Oklahoma City.

Their mother, Jenny Callazzo, 37, pulled the bodies out of the pool before the Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived.

According to a family member, it was Jenny’s grandmother, an Alzheimer’s patient, who left the back door open, which allowed the twins to leave the villa and then approach the pool.

The children were found in the swimming pool at around 10.45am and death confirmed at 1.00pm.

Police have launched an investigation into the children’s deaths, but it appears to have been a tragic fatality.