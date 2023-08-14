There is great news about the 18 month old baby that he went into a coma after slipping from his mother’s arms and hitting his head against a wall. The woman was breastfeeding him.

The incident took place in the municipality of Annicco, in the province of Cremona. From the first news that emerged, it would seem that his mother would have picked him up to breastfeed him, when, for reasons that are not yet clear, the 18-month-old baby would have become agitated and, squirming in his mother’s arms, would have banged my head against the wall. After the violent blow, the little one would have instantly lost consciousness.

The 18 month old woke up

The parents immediately alarmed 112 and in a short time the 118 health workers and the Carabinieri agents reached the house. The child’s condition immediately appeared serious. Paramedics have it transported by air ambulance to the hospital, where the doctors mobilized to guarantee him all the care he needed. Yesterday was a worrying day after the news that the 18-month-old boy had slipped into a coma. Luckily, a few hours ago, a positive update arrived. He has woken up and is alert. However, his prognosis is still guarded.

Police investigations

The police, meanwhile, stand investigating on the affair. The agents have already heard the witnesses and carried out an inspection of the house. The story of the mother, for now, seems to be true. At the time of the events, the father was also at home, but it seems that he did not witness the scene. He said that, in those few minutes, yes found in another room.

The only important thing is that the child is well and that he has regained consciousness. The whole of Italy is praying and hoping that he will be discharged and be able to go home, without any serious consequences.