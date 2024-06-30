A terrible crime event occurred in Pavia where an 18-month-old child fell from the balcony of his house. The little boy fell about 14 meters and unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

Location of the accident

Here are the mother’s words.

18-month-old child falls from the balcony of his house: any intervention is useless

We are at Pavia when on the night of Saturday 29 June a terrible event occurred crime news which cost the life of a child of only 18 months. The little boy was in his home in via Cascina Spelta when, suddenly, he fell from the balcony of his house, falling about 14 meters into the void.

The Palace of Tragedy

The child’s condition immediately turned out to be serious as he fell from the fourth floor and the impact with the ground was devastating. Obviously help arrived immediately on site and the little boy was rushed to the nearest hospital where, unfortunately, he was died after several minutes of agony.

The little boy was not alone in the house as his mother was present with him 23 years. She is in shock over what happened, which is why she cannot come to terms with her son’s death. Obviously, investigations are underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, which will certainly be explored in greater depth in the coming days.

The words of the victim’s mother

The little boy’s mother is of Congolese origin and decided to move to Pavia with her family a few years ago. The woman said that at the time of the tragedy she was completing some household chores, as she had put sleep the child recently.

Rescue

Someone then rang the doorbell and she went to open the door for a friend of hers who had come to visit her. At that moment, therefore, her mother became distracted and she declared that she no longer found the child in her bed once she went into the room to check on him. Afterwards she heard the screams coming from the floors below and noticed the window of the little boy’s room wide open. A tragedy without compromise.

Apparently there was a small one near the window rise which allowed the child to climb onto the railing. According to investigators, this could be a conditioner which the little boy would have used as a stool to climb onto the window, unfortunately losing his balance shortly thereafter.