The version of the family of the 18-month-old child who died in Portogruaro was denied by the first autopsy results: here’s what happened

The first results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of 18 month old baby who lost his life in Portogruaro, deny the family members’ version. No fall, the minor died following “crushing of the skull”.

He arrived at the hospital accompanied by his relatives, who I had told the child was fell from above, precisely from the hood of a car. One uncle, in particular, had said that another little girl had put the little boy on the bonnet and that, most likely, he had fallen on his back, hitting his head on the asphalt. But the investigators immediately had suspicions and decided to proceed with the autopsy examination.

According to the medical examiner, the 18-month-old child died following a “serious crushing trauma to the skull probably caused by a car tyre”.

The 18-month-old child was playing with his cousins ​​outside his home

From the relatives’ story, it would seem that the minor was playing with his cousins ​​in front of his home, located in Mazzolada di Portogruaro. At the time, the mother was inside the house, while the father was at work. He arrived at the emergency room accompanied by his grandmother and an uncle. The doctors, after realizing his serious condition, tried to do everything possible. Unfortunately, the 18 month old is died shortly after having reached the health facility.

The investigators now want to see clearly. Among the first hypotheses is that of a accidental accidentby a relative. The latter may have hit him with the wheel of a car while he was carrying out manoeuvres reverse gear. From the first news that emerged, it would seem that the authorities have already seized a car. And that the family would have changed their version, not excluding the possibility that he was hit by a car that moved accidentally due to a brake failure. In the next few days the truth will be shed light and investigators will decide whether it will be necessary to enroll those responsible in the crime register of suspects.